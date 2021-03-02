Lincoln Educational Servs's Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, March 03, Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Lincoln Educational Servs is included in the following report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Lincoln Educational Servs earnings will be near $0.23 per share on sales of $78.59 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Lincoln Educational Servs reported EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $73.92 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 30.3%. Revenue would be up 6.32% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.14 -0.18 0.39 EPS Actual 0.08 0.02 -0.08 0.33 Revenue Estimate 74.35 M 64.17 M 66.60 M 73.15 M Revenue Actual 78.79 M 62.47 M 70.04 M 73.92 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 114.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Lincoln Educational Servs is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.