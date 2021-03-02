Preview: Strongbridge Biopharma's Earnings

On Wednesday, March 03, Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Strongbridge Biopharma will report a loss of $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.04 million. In the same quarter last year, Strongbridge Biopharma announced EPS of $0.25 on revenue of $5.61 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 52.0%. Revenue would be up 43.42% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.21 -0.22 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.12 -0.19 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 7.24 M 6.00 M 5.94 M 5.50 M Revenue Actual 8.07 M 7.76 M 6.67 M 5.61 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Strongbridge Biopharma are up 17.13%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Strongbridge Biopharma is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.