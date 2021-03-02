Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, March 03, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's loss per share to be near $1.1 on sales of $230.83 million. In the same quarter last year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers announced EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $302.94 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 205.56% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 23.8% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.57 -3.30 -1.10 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.19 -3.31 -6.66 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 206.85 M 166.06 M 333.84 M 302.79 M Revenue Actual 200.48 M 161.12 M 306.06 M 302.94 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were trading at $30.67 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.