SunOpta Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, March 03, SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see SunOpta reporting earnings of $0.01 per share on sales of $314.69 million. SunOpta reported a per-share loss of $0.06 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $295.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 116.67%. Revenue would be have grown 6.39% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.06 -0.01 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.02 0.01 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 312.65 M 293.56 M 326.26 M 302.81 M Revenue Actual 314.98 M 310.94 M 335.95 M 295.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta were trading at $15.76 as of March 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 442.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SunOpta is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.