CHF Solutions: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) moved higher by 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.89% year over year to ($1.13), which beat the estimate of ($1.26).

Revenue of $2,044,000 up by 49.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000.

Outlook

CHF Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

CHF Solutions hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/humhci47

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $10.59

52-week low: $0.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.06%

Company Overview

CHF Solutions Inc is a medical device company. It focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow System. The Aquadex FlexFlow System is used for temporary and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. It is designed to remove excess fluid ( primarily excess salt and water) from patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy. The company only operating segment being Cardiac and coronary disease products.