Chico's FAS: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 2166.67% year over year to ($0.68), which missed the estimate of ($0.32).

Revenue of $386,197,000 decreased by 26.73% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $447,600,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fchicosfas.com%2F&eventid=2947361&sessionid=1&key=7B5F783894F6511202EBD196A60E0756®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $4.11

Company's 52-week low was at $0.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.49%

Company Overview

Chico's FAS Inc is an apparel retailer with a portfolio of private-label brands that sell women's clothing and accessories. Brands include Chico's, White House/Black Market, and Soma Intimates. The brands generally target women over 35 years old with moderate to high-income levels. It sells directly to the consumer through its retail stores, websites, and telephone call centers. The company sources most of its product from foreign manufacturers and distributes all products from its distribution center in Georgia.