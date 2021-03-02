Recap: Interface Q4 Earnings

Shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 41.30% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $276,946,000 decreased by 18.42% year over year, which missed the estimate of $278,800,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected between $251,946,000 and $251,946,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Finterface-inc-broadcast-fourth-quarter-160000134.html&eventid=2947823&sessionid=1&key=AE2AA88A89E793781AA5CDB288ED1A6A®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $15.25

Company's 52-week low was at $5.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.89%

Company Overview

Interface Inc is engaged in designing, production and sale of carpet tile. The company mainly targets corporate and noncorporate office markets, including government, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retailers. Its Geographical segments include Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Generating, a majority of its revenue from America.