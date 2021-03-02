Recap: Exterran Q4 Earnings

Shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.44% year over year to ($0.74), which missed the estimate of ($0.39).

Revenue of $151,699,000 decreased by 44.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $162,970,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Exterran hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kbmu5o2b

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $8.93

52-week low: $3.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.43%

Company Overview

Exterran Corp provides compression, production and processing products and services supporting production and transportation of oil and natural gas including integrated oil and natural gas companies, the national oil and natural gas companies, independent oil and natural gas producers and oil and natural gas processors, gatherers and pipeline operators. The company's segments consist of Contract operations, Aftermarket services, and Product sales. Exterran Corp derives the majority of revenue from the product sales segment. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from North America and also has a presence in the Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific.