Recap: Regenxbio Q4 Earnings

Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 72.22% over the past year to ($1.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $21,445,000 rose by 82.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $61,500,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Regenxbio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wux4dg9b

Technicals

52-week high: $50.26

52-week low: $20.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.54%

Company Overview

Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa).