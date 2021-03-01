Recap: Regenxbio Q4 Earnings
Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 72.22% over the past year to ($1.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.43).
Revenue of $21,445,000 rose by 82.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $61,500,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Regenxbio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Mar 01, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wux4dg9b
Technicals
52-week high: $50.26
52-week low: $20.03
Price action over last quarter: Up 46.54%
Company Overview
Regenxbio Inc is a biotechnology company. Its main activity is the development and commercialization of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy to correct an underlying genetic defect. The diseases that Regenxbio platform targets are metabolic (homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia), neurodegenerative conditions (mucopolysaccharidosis), and retinal diseases (wet age-related macular degeneration, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa).
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings