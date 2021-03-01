Recap: Nephros Q4 Earnings

Shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 300.00% over the past year to ($0.08), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $2,334,000 declined by 27.06% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.nephros.com/events/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.00

52-week low: $4.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.05%

Company Description

Nephros Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and sells liquid purification filters for both medical devices and commercial markets. The company also develops and sells water filtration products for commercial applications, focusing on the hospitality and food service markets. It operates in two reportable segments including Water Filtration and Renal Products.