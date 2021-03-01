Recap: NanoString Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.87% year over year to ($0.53), which missed the estimate of ($0.49).

Revenue of $36,262,000 decreased by 1.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,650,000.

Looking Ahead

NanoString Sees FY21 Sales $140M-$150M vs $151.03M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3093307

Technicals

52-week high: $86.42

Company's 52-week low was at $13.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 88.64%

Company Overview

NanoString Technologies Inc is a biotechnology company involved in translational research and molecular diagnostics. The product portfolio is based on a novel digital molecular barcoding technology. This technology, nCounter Analysis System, uses molecular barcodes and single-molecule imaging to distinguish and count hundreds of unique transcripts in a single reaction. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Europe and Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Other products and services include Analysis Solutions, GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, Gene Expression, Vantage 3D Assays, Sample Prep, and nCounter Consumables. The system is used for performing cancer research, biomarker validation and screening, and next-generation sequencing validation.