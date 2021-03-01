Recap: Silk Road Medical Q4 Earnings

Shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 70.37% over the past year to ($0.46), which missed the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $21,133,000 up by 13.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $21,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Silk Road Medical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $102,000,000 and $108,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3yzbs84t

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $75.80

52-week low: $20.84

Price action over last quarter: down 10.98%

Company Description

Silk Road Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. Its approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease is called as transcarotid artery revascularization, or TCAR. The TCAR relies on two concepts - minimally-invasive direct carotid access in the neck and high-rate blood flow reversal during the procedure to protect the brain.