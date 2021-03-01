Scientific Games: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) moved lower after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 778.57% year over year to ($0.95), which missed the estimate of ($0.47).

Revenue of $762,000,000 decreased by 11.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $708,620,000.

Guidance

Scientific Games hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Scientific Games hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 04:15 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2150/40035

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $49.62

Company's 52-week low was at $3.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.16%

Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm is the producer of instant lotto tickets and prepaid phone cards, which make up more than 52% of sales. The firm also provides wagering systems, server-based gaming machines, and data communication services through its lottery systems and diversified gaming businesses. About 50% of instant lotto tickets are sold outside the United States. It has Gaming, Lottery and Interactive segments.