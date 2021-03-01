Evertec: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.92% year over year to $0.59, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $134,202,000 higher by 5.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $133,440,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.15 and $2.23.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $533,000,000 and $544,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/evtc/mediaframe/43339/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $42.35

52-week low: $18.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.89%

Company Profile

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. The company serves a diversified customer base of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with mission-critical technology solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The company derives revenue based on transaction or discount fees or fees based on the number of accounts on file.