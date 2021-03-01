Novanta: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 3.64% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $147,498,000 decreased by 7.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $147,050,000.

Guidance

Novanta sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.35-0.39 and sales of $155.00 million-157.00 million.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1767/38367

Price Action

52-week high: $146.16

52-week low: $66.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.54%

Company Overview

Novanta Inc manufactures photonic and motion-control components for original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and industrial technology markets. The firm operates in three segments: photonics, vision, and precision motion. The photonics segment, which sells photonics-based products that include carbon dioxide lasers, laser scanning, super-resolution imaging lasers, and laser beam delivery items, contributes the majority of revenue. The vision segment sells medical-grade technologies, including visualization solutions, imaging informatics products, and thermal printers. The precision motion segment sells optical encoders, motion control technology, and precision machined components. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from the United States and Europe.