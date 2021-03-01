 Skip to main content

Recap: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 141.38% year over year to ($0.24), which may not compare to the estimate of ($2.24).

Revenue of $75,647,000 decreased by 73.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $71,940,000.

Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/xenia/mediaframe/42901/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.71

Company's 52-week low was at $6.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 129.29%

Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in premium full-service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels across the United States. The company owns and pursues hotels in the upscale, upper upscale, and luxury segments that are affiliated with leading brands. Its hotels are primarily operated by Marriott, along with Hilton, Hyatt, Starwood, Kimpton, Aston, Fairmont, and Loews. The firm's properties are located in various regions across the U.S.: the South Atlantic, West South Central, Pacific, Mountain, and other. Xenia's revenue is divided between room, food and beverage, and other. The room segment contributes to the vast majority of the firm's total revenue. The firm's customer groups include transient business, group business, and contract business.

 

