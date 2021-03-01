Recap: Core-Mark Q4 Earnings

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.67% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $4,252,000,000 higher by 2.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,160,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.90 and $2.06.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,200,000,000 and $17,500,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 01, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.core-mark.com%2Fevents%2Fevent-details%2Fcore-mark-fourth-quarter-2020-investor-call&eventid=2947462&sessionid=1&key=8FB6A0D4BF84EA2ABAB88D2E696FA5BF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $36.33

52-week low: $20.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.66%

Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America, providing sales, marketing, distribution, and logistics services to customers across the United States and Canada. The company offers customers a wide range of branded and private label products including cigarettes, food, candy, health and beauty products, and beverages. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.