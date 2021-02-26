Inter Parfums Earnings Preview

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Inter Parfums's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Inter Parfums reporting earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $175.82 million. In the same quarter last year, Inter Parfums announced EPS of $0.26 on revenue of $177.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 42.31%. Sales would be down 1.12% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 -0.15 0.43 0.25 EPS Actual 0.52 -0.10 0.32 0.26 Revenue Estimate 160.60 54.53 M 157.84 M 176.80 M Revenue Actual 160.64 M 49.51 M 144.82 M 177.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums were trading at $72.37 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Inter Parfums is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.