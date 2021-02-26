Ambac Financial Group Earnings Preview

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, March 01. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Ambac Financial Group will report a loss of $0.68 per share on revenue of $49.00 million. Ambac Financial Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.91. Sales were $91.00 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 64.4% increase for the company. Revenue would have fallen 46.15% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.64 -0.61 -0.53 -0.46 EPS Actual -2.01 -0.52 -5.75 -1.91 Revenue Estimate 52.10 M 50.20 M 59.90 M 68.72 M Revenue Actual 68.00 M 75.00 M -70.00 M 91.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group were trading at $17.09 as of February 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ambac Financial Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.