Why Is E.W. Scripps Trading Higher Today?
- The E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSP) reported a 40% year-on-year revenue growth to $591 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, exceeding the analyst estimate of $570.48 million.
- Revenue from Local Media rose 43% to $473 million. Core advertising revenue declined 8.9% to $181 million due to a shift to political advertising and weakened economic conditions, reflecting the pandemic's impact on advertiser spending. Political revenue rose 808% to $138 million, and the Retransmission revenue rose 36% to $150 million. Revenue from National Media rose 28% to $117 million.
- Scripps closed the ION national television network acquisition in January and has combined it with the five Katz networks and Newsy to create the Scripps Networks division.
- The company closed the sale of Stitcher on October 16. Scripps announced selling Triton on February 17 for $230 million
- EPS of $1.31 beat the consensus estimate by $0.01.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $210 million, while total debt was $3.8 billion on January 31.
- Scripps suspended issuing new guidance due to uncertainties associated with the pandemic.
- Price action: SSP shares are up 5.56% at $19.37 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.