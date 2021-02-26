 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is E.W. Scripps Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Share:
  • The E.W. Scripps Co (NASDAQ: SSPreported a 40% year-on-year revenue growth to $591 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, exceeding the analyst estimate of $570.48 million.
  • Revenue from Local Media rose 43% to $473 million. Core advertising revenue declined 8.9% to $181 million due to a shift to political advertising and weakened economic conditions, reflecting the pandemic's impact on advertiser spending. Political revenue rose 808% to $138 million, and the Retransmission revenue rose 36% to $150 million. Revenue from National Media rose 28% to $117 million.
  • Scripps closed the ION national television network acquisition in January and has combined it with the five Katz networks and Newsy to create the Scripps Networks division.
  • The company closed the sale of Stitcher on October 16. Scripps announced selling Triton on February 17 for $230 million
  • EPS of $1.31 beat the consensus estimate by $0.01.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $210 million, while total debt was $3.8 billion on January 31.
  • Scripps suspended issuing new guidance due to uncertainties associated with the pandemic.
  • Price action: SSP shares are up 5.56% at $19.37 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SSP)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2021
Earnings Preview for E W Scripps
Rich Boehne To Retire As Scripps Board Chairman Succeeded By Kim Williams
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Scripps Sells Triton Digital To iHeartMedia For $230M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com