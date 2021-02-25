Recap: Southwestern Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $779,000,000 up by 4.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $701,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $4.69

52-week low: $1.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.80%

Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a US-based independent energy company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production activities, including related natural gas gathering and marketing. The company principally carries its business activities in the United States. The operating segments of the company are the Exploration and Production and Marketing segment. Exploration and Production segment is the key revenue driver for the company which includes the revenue derived from the production and sale of natural gas and liquids. Marketing segment generates revenue through the marketing of both the company and third-party produced natural gas and liquids volumes and through gathering fees associated with the transportation of natural gas to market.