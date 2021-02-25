Recap: Universal Health Services Q4 Earnings

Shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.67% over the past year to $3.59, which beat the estimate of $2.78.

Revenue of $3,087,000,000 rose by 6.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,990,000,000.

Guidance

Universal Health Services Sees FY 2021 Revs $12.125B-$12.361B Vs $11.94B Est; Sees Adj EPS $10.05-$11.05 Vs $10.75 Est

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $143.84

Company's 52-week low was at $65.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.92%

Company Description

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.