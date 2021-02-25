Recap: Ekso Bionics Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1100.00% over the past year to ($0.48), which missed the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $2,254,000 decreased by 39.39% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ekso Bionics Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ekso/mediaframe/43125/indexl.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.98

52-week low: $0.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 100.74%

Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc designs, develops and sells exoskeleton technology used in healthcare and industrial markets. The wearable exoskeletons are to be worn over clothes and controlled by a trained operator to augment human strength, endurance, and mobility. The company's segments are EksoHealth and EksoWorks. All of the company's operations are held in the United States. The EksoHealth segment which derives majority revenue designs, engineers, manufactures and sells exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.