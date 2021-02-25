1Life Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 94.17% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).
Revenue of $121,800,000 rose by 57.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,620,000.
Outlook
One Medical Sees Q1 2021 Net Revs $113M-$118M Vs $108.93M Est
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 25, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wmixwhaq
Technicals
52-week high: $59.82
52-week low: $15.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 37.99%
Company Profile
1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.
