Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

1Life Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:33pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 94.17% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $121,800,000 rose by 57.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,620,000.

Outlook

 

One Medical Sees Q1 2021 Net Revs $113M-$118M Vs $108.93M Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wmixwhaq

Technicals

52-week high: $59.82

52-week low: $15.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.99%

Company Profile

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.

 

Related Articles (ONEM)

8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings