1Life Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 94.17% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $121,800,000 rose by 57.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $106,620,000.

Outlook

One Medical Sees Q1 2021 Net Revs $113M-$118M Vs $108.93M Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wmixwhaq

Technicals

52-week high: $59.82

52-week low: $15.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.99%

Company Profile

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based health care platform. It offers digital health. The company generates revenue through software subscription by providing it to consumers, employers, health networks and insurers.