Colony Credit Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 39.39% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $62,181,000 decreased by 30.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $78,100,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Colony Credit Real Estate hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=142940

Technicals

52-week high: $13.97

52-week low: $2.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 60.22%

Company Overview

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc is a Real estate investment trust. The company focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. Its objective is to generate consistent and attractive risk-adjusted returns to stockholders.