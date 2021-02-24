Recap: Global Blood Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.11% over the past year to ($1.00), which missed the estimate of ($0.94).

Revenue of $41,295,000 rose by 1858.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $39,030,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1415757&tp_key=3e7de2c5e8

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $83.69

52-week low: $36.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.31%

Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc operates in the healthcare sector of the United States. It discovers and develops novel therapeutics to address blood-based disorders. GBT440, its lead drug candidate targets the underlying mechanism of red blood cell (RBC) sickling, which provides the potential to treat sickle cell disease. GBT440. an oral, once-daily therapy arrests abnormal hemoglobin polymerization, the underlying mechanism of RBC sickling. In addition, the company is engaged in other research and development activities targeted at hereditary angioedema and owns exclusively licensed rights to its portfolio of product candidates in the United States, Europe, and other major markets.