Recap: Arcosa Q4 Earnings

Shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 23.26% over the past year to $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $458,900,000 higher by 2.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $457,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $65.79

52-week low: $28.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.89%

Company Overview

Arcosa Inc is a manufacturer and producer of infrastructure-related products and services. The business activities of the group are functioned in three segments namely Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Transportation Products segment manufactures and sells products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries and the Energy Equipment segment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers.