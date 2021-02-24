Recap: Masonite International Q4 Earnings

Shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) moved higher by 4.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 82.61% over the past year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.17.

Revenue of $618,537,000 up by 16.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $573,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Masonite International Sees 2021 Adj EBITDA $415M-$445M; Sees Adj. EPS $7.40-$8.30

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $113.57

Company's 52-week low was at $34.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.14%

Company Description

Masonite International manufactures and sells doors in the construction, renovation, and remodeling industries. The company's products include interior stile and rail residential doors, exterior fiberglass and steel residential doors, interior architectural wood doors, wood veneer, molded door facings, and door cores. Masonite is organized into four segments based on geography and end market: North American residential, Europe, architectural, and corporate. The majority of sales are generated in North American residential repair and remodeling.