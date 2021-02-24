Monarch Casino & Resort: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% year over year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $58,377,000 declined by 5.96% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $60,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Monarch Casino & Resort hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $63.95

Company's 52-week low was at $12.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.01%

Company Overview

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. Its segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Its business strategy is to maximize revenues, operating income, and cash flow primarily through their casino, food and beverage operations and, at the Atlantis, its hotel operations.