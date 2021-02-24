Earnings Preview for Buenaventura Mining Co

Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Buenaventura Mining Co EPS will likely be near $0.14 while revenue will be around $235.03 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Buenaventura Mining Co reported EPS of $0.211 on revenue of $235.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 166.35% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 0.2% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.18 -0.05 0.130 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.10 -0.30 -0.211 Revenue Estimate 265.06 M 71.67 M 243.40 M 234.30 M Revenue Actual 228.20 M 97.80 M 114.50 M 235.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining Co were trading at $11.48 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Buenaventura Mining Co is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.