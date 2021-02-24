Earnings Preview for Buenaventura Mining Co
Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share
Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.
Earnings And Revenue
Buenaventura Mining Co EPS will likely be near $0.14 while revenue will be around $235.03 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Buenaventura Mining Co reported EPS of $0.211 on revenue of $235.50 million.
Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important
Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.
The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 166.35% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 0.2% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2020
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|-0.18
|-0.05
|0.130
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|-0.10
|-0.30
|-0.211
|Revenue Estimate
|265.06 M
|71.67 M
|243.40 M
|234.30 M
|Revenue Actual
|228.20 M
|97.80 M
|114.50 M
|235.50 M
Stock Performance
Shares of Buenaventura Mining Co were trading at $11.48 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.19%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.
Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Buenaventura Mining Co is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.