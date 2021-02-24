Earnings Preview for Floor & Decor Holdings

On Thursday, February 25, Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings earnings of $0.44 per share. Revenue will likely be around $696.27 million, according to the consensus estimate. Floor & Decor Holdings EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.26. Revenue was $527.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 69.23%. Revenue would be up 32.12% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.07 0.27 0.21 EPS Actual 0.56 0.13 0.34 0.26 Revenue Estimate 641.59 M 415.94 M 545.81 M 527.06 M Revenue Actual 684.85 M 462.35 M 554.94 M 527.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings were trading at $98.17 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 83.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Floor & Decor Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.