Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Earnings Outlook

Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Q4 earnings.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Biomarin Pharmaceutical's loss per share to be near $0.19 on sales of $440.23 million. In the same quarter last year, Biomarin Pharmaceutical announced EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $454.44 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 337.5%. Revenue would be down 3.13% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.29 -0.11 0.05 -0.09 EPS Actual 4.01 -0.16 0.44 0.08 Revenue Estimate 454.64 M 418.61 M 468.77 M 459.33 M Revenue Actual 476.78 M 429.49 M 502.07 M 454.44 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Biomarin Pharmaceutical is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.