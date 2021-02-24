Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Preview for Autodesk

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Autodesk earnings will be near $1.07 per share on sales of $1.01 billion, according to analysts. Autodesk earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.92 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $899.30 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 16.3% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 12.31% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.96 0.90 0.81 0.80
EPS Actual 1.04 0.98 0.85 0.92
Revenue Estimate 942.24 M 899.25 M 879.24 M 890.17 M
Revenue Actual 952.40 M 913.10 M 885.70 M 899.30 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Autodesk is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

Related Articles (ADSK)

Autodesk Acquires Water Infra Software Provider Innovyze For $1B
3 Top Cloud Software Picks From Goldman Sachs Among 12 Initiations
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2021
BofA Downgrades Unity Software: 'Most Of Near-Term Upside Is Priced In'
To The Cloud For Leverage As Direxion Launches First Geared Cloud Computing ETFs
A Look Into Autodesk's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings