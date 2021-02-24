Earnings Outlook For Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Addus HomeCare's Q4 earnings.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Addus HomeCare reporting earnings of $0.75 per share on sales of $197.78 million. In the same quarter last year, Addus HomeCare reported earnings per share of $0.73 on sales of $192.40 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be up 2.74%. Revenue would be up 2.8% from the same quarter last year. Addus HomeCare's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.49 0.70 0.66 EPS Actual 0.76 0.73 0.77 0.73 Revenue Estimate 189.03 M 173.01 M 187.31 M 182.91 Revenue Actual 193.99 M 184.58 M 190.20 M 192.40 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare were trading at $115.09 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.02%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Addus HomeCare is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.