Recap: PRA Health Sciences Q4 Earnings

Shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) rose 20.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.65% year over year to $1.55, which beat the estimate of $1.47.

Revenue of $873,458,000 rose by 9.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $829,020,000.

Outlook

PRA Health Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PRA Health Sciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $137.88

Company's 52-week low was at $58.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.55%

Company Overview

PRA Health Sciences is a global contract research organization that provides drug development and clinical trial services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Its services run from early- to late-stage clinical trial outsourcing with varying levels of support, including one-off specialized staffing services to strategic partnerships where PRA handles nearly all aspects of the trial. In 2017, PRA acquired Symphony Health, a healthcare data and analytics provider.