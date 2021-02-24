Recap: ORBCOMM Q4 Earnings

Shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $63,813,000 decreased by 8.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $61,930,000.

Outlook

Q1 revenue expected between $61,000,000 and $65,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/orbc/mediaframe/43495/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.25

52-week low: $1.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 64.22%

Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc is a satellite communications company that primarily provides machine-to-machine communication, which is designed to track, monitor, and control fixed and mobile assets. The company operates in such markets as transportation and distribution, heavy equipment, industrial fixed assets, oil and gas, maritime, mining, and government. The company earns revenue across the United States, South America, Japan, and Europe, with the majority from the U.S. The company owns telecommunications infrastructure, specifically low Earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure.