Recap: National Energy Services Q4 Earnings

Shares of National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 4.76% year over year to $0.20, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $213,175,000 up by 15.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $212,960,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/nationalenergy20210224/en

Technicals

52-week high: $12.49

52-week low: $4.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 53.16%

Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp is a British Virgin Islands-based company engaged in providing products and services to the oil and gas industry in the Middle East and North Africa and the Asia Pacific regions. The company has two reportable segments: Production Services including coil tubing, stimulation, and pumping, nitrogen services, completions, pipelines, cementing, laboratory services and filtration services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services including drilling and workover rigs, rig services, services, and well-testing services among others. Revenues are primarily derived from production services of an oil or natural gas well.