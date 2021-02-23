Range Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 75.00% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $530,747,000 declined by 16.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $497,570,000.

Outlook

Range Resources Sees FY21 Production Averaging 2.15bcf/Day

Technicals

52-week high: $11.60

52-week low: $1.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.81%

Company Description

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with operations throughout the southern, central, and northeastern United States, where its focus includes the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2019, Range's proved reserves totaled 18.2 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.3 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 69% of production.