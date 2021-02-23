Recap: Systemax Q4 Earnings

Shares of Systemax (NYSE:SYX) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% year over year to $0.42, which missed the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $273,900,000 rose by 23.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $258,610,000.

Guidance

Systemax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/syx/mediaframe/42653/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $45.35

Company's 52-week low was at $14.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 51.38%

Company Description

Systemax Inc is a United States based company which acts as a direct marketer of brand name and private label products, industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America going to market through a system of branded e-commerce websites and relationship marketers. The company's operations are organized through the segment of Industrial Products Group which focuses on industrial supplies and MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Geographically, the company sells its products in the US, Germany and Other North America regions, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sales made in the United States. The company markets its products under the trademarks such as GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount and Interion.