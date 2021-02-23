Recap: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Q4 Earnings

Shares of R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 61.36% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $1,348,600,000 declined by 17.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,160,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q1 revenue expected between $1,090,000,000 and $1,150,000,000.

Price Action

52-week high: $2.92

52-week low: $0.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 137.40%

Company Profile

R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co is a U.S based company. It provides integrated communication strategies by helping organizations communicate more effectively by working to create, manage and produce the content on behalf of its customers. It assists its customers in developing and executing multichannel communication strategies. The company carries its operations in United States, Europe, Asia and other countries. The maximum earnings come from U.S.A.