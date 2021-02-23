Recap: Sykes Enterprises Q4 Earnings

Shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 17.39% year over year to $0.81, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $450,535,000 up by 5.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $442,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $43.68

Company's 52-week low was at $22.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.62%

Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises Inc or Sykes is a provider of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Their end customers are in communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail and other industries. Sykes serves its clients through two geographic operating regions which are the Americas & EMEA. In Europe, it also provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling.