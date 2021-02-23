Square: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 39.13% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.24.
Revenue of $3,159,000,000 higher by 408.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,090,000,000.
Outlook
Square hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2F&eventid=2947607&sessionid=1&key=B7C8537B59ED0FDBCB9B543FEA1648B5®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $283.19
52-week low: $32.33
Price action over last quarter: Up 30.20%
Company Profile
Founded in 2009, Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. Square has operations in Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom; about 5% of revenue is generated outside the U.S.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings