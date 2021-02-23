Recap: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 9.50% year over year to $4.00, which missed the estimate of $4.20.

Revenue of $665,517,000 higher by 14.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $639,550,000.

Outlook

Jazz Pharma Sees FY21 Sales $2.55B-$2.7B vs $2.56B Estimate, Adj. EPS $15.65-$16.85 vs $16.78 Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7h5iem3y

Price Action

52-week high: $172.67

Company's 52-week low was at $86.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.93%

Company Description

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and indications in neuroscience and hematology-oncology. Jazz's product portfolio includes its lead drug, Xyrem, for narcolepsy, Sunosi for improving wakefulness in patients with excessive daytime sleepiness, Defitelio for severe veno-occlusive disease after stem cell transplant, Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia, and Zepzelca for small cell lung cancer.