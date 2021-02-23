Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Infinera Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 4:19pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) fell after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 333.33% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $354,417,000 decreased by 8.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $356,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Infinera Sees Q1 Sales $319M-$339M vs $332.15M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.infinera.com%2F&eventid=2947766&sessionid=1&key=1891621993CF0320F9B1BE49F5E6962F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.51

52-week low: $3.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.55%

Company Overview

Infinera Corp is an optical transport equipment provider serving a wide range of customers, including communication services providers, Internet content providers, colocation providers, cable MSO, subsea fiber operators, and wholesale/terrestrial network operators. Geographically the company earns maximum revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (INFN)

Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
Infinera Earnings Preview
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings