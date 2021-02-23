Recap: Infinera Q4 Earnings

Shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) fell after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 333.33% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $354,417,000 decreased by 8.29% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $356,790,000.

Looking Ahead

Infinera Sees Q1 Sales $319M-$339M vs $332.15M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.infinera.com%2F&eventid=2947766&sessionid=1&key=1891621993CF0320F9B1BE49F5E6962F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.51

52-week low: $3.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.55%

Company Overview

Infinera Corp is an optical transport equipment provider serving a wide range of customers, including communication services providers, Internet content providers, colocation providers, cable MSO, subsea fiber operators, and wholesale/terrestrial network operators. Geographically the company earns maximum revenue from the United States.