Earnings Outlook For Inogen

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Inogen EPS will likely be near $0.26 while revenue will be around $69.07 million, according to analysts. Inogen reported a per-share profit of $0.06 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $78.92 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 533.33% decrease for the company. Sales would have fallen 12.48% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.06 -0.10 0.10 EPS Actual -0.08 0.12 -0.07 0.06 Revenue Estimate 76.06 M 79.96 M 82.33 M 86.42 M Revenue Actual 74.33 M 71.69 M 88.49 M 78.92 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Inogen are up 4.64%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Inogen is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.