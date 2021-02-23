Earnings Preview: Bain Capital Specialty

Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Bain Capital Specialty modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $47.31 million. Bain Capital Specialty EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.41. Revenue was $54.77 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 19.51%. Sales would be down 13.62% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.36 0.41 0.40 EPS Actual 0.33 0.37 0.44 0.41 Revenue Estimate 48.45 M 50.38 M 52.62 M 54.10 M Revenue Actual 46.82 M 47.87 M 51.50 M 54.77 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.03%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bain Capital Specialty is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.