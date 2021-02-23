Earnings Preview for Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Perdoceo Education analysts model for earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $171.57 million. In the same quarter last year, Perdoceo Education announced EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $158.45 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 3.03%. Revenue would be up 8.28% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Perdoceo Education's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.37 0.38 0.28 EPS Actual 0.35 0.41 0.42 0.33 Revenue Estimate 173.40 M 173.57 M 161.63 M 149.90 M Revenue Actual 169.13 M 176.03 M 170.99 M 158.45 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Perdoceo Education is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.