Heska: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 928.57% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $64,322,000 up by 90.49% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Heska hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $225,000,000 and $235,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143209

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $206.85

Company's 52-week low was at $50.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.55%

Company Profile

Heska Corp is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling & supporting veterinary products. The company's segments are Core Companion Animal Health & Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The CCA segment includes, primarily for canine & feline use, a point of care laboratory instruments & supplies, digital imaging products, software & services, local & cloud-based data services, allergy testing & immunotherapy, & single-use offerings such as point of care diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The OVP segment includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle but also for other species including equine, porcine, avian, feline & canine.