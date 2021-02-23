Arconic: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 74.03% over the past year to $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $1,462,000,000 decreased by 14.40% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,460,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $6,600,000,000 and $6,900,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.arconic.com/global/en/investors/caution.asp?quarterly-earnings=true

Technicals

52-week high: $33.65

52-week low: $5.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.50%

Company Overview

Arconic Corp is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions, and architectural products, serving the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets. The firm's operating segments include Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems (BCS). It generates a majority of its revenue from the Rolled Products segment.