CBRE Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.85% over the past year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $0.94.

Revenue of $6,911,000,000 declined by 2.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,330,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CBRE Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com%2F&eventid=2947448&sessionid=1&key=FA06773EAC283AB57515447D56001478®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $75.95

52-week low: $29.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.31%

Company Overview

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. Additionally, CBRE's investment management arm manages over $100 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.