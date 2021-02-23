CBRE Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 9.85% over the past year to $1.45, which beat the estimate of $0.94.
Revenue of $6,911,000,000 declined by 2.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,330,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
CBRE Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.cbre.com%2F&eventid=2947448&sessionid=1&key=FA06773EAC283AB57515447D56001478®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $75.95
52-week low: $29.17
Price action over last quarter: Up 49.31%
Company Overview
CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. Additionally, CBRE's investment management arm manages over $100 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.
